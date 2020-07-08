coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID 19: Gov. Pritzker to visit coronavirus mobile testing site

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is visiting a mobile testing site Wednesday afternoon.

The testing site is at Coles Elementary School in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Earlier Wednesday, Governor Pritzker testified before a House of Representatives committee on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Illinois reported 587 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 148,452 with 7063 deaths.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

Over a 24-hour period, Illinois performed 26,994 tests, bringing the state's total to more than 1.8 million.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from June 30 - July 6 is 2.5%.
