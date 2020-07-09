Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases top 150K as state reports new daily testing record

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' total confirmed coronavirus cases exceeded 150,000 on Thursday, as the state recorded a new daily testing record.The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,018 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, bringing the state's total to 150,450. The death toll has reached 7,119.Within the last 24 hours, Illinois performed 36,180 tests, bringing the state's total to more than 1.8 million.The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 2 - July 8 is 2.6%.The announcement comes a day after Illinois saw the biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases reported in a month. IDPH reported 980 new cases on Wednesday. On June 6, the state reported 975 new cases.On Wednesday, Lake County, Illinois, health officials issued a warning about rising cases among younger residents.Health officials there said since June 25, cases reported in Lake County residents under 30 have risen, while the cases in the general population have remained steady. Health officials believed the rise is the result of summer gatherings and a lack of social distancing.Chicago health officials made a similar finding; the group with the most cases in the last week are 18 to 29 year olds, who comprise nearly 30 percent of new infections.Multiple cases have been linked to a Lake Zurich High School athletic camp, and all athletic camps at the school have been suspended until further notice. Officials declined to say how many students were infected.As a precaution, all participants in the football, baseball and poms summer camps specifically have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.Officials said the students tested positive Monday, and the infections may stem from a party or gathering before the start of camp. Contact tracers are currently working to determine the extent of the outbreak."A lot of young people might think that they're not at risk because they're not in that higher risk group for severe illness for COVID-19, but the truth is younger people are just as likely as older adults to get infected with COVID-19 and to be able to spread it to others," said Hannah Goering, Lake County Health Department.An individual participating in athletic activities at Vernon Hills High School also tested positive. It was not immediately clear if that case was linked to the cases at Lake Zurich High School.As of Wednesday afternoon there was no indication that Vernon Hills would also cancel summer sports.Officials say all of this is a reminder that the virus is still out there, and that face coverings and social distancing are critical.New deaths from COVID-19 reported across Illinois include the following:- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s- Kane County: 1 female 90s- Kendall County: 1 male 50s- McLean County: 1 female 80s- Out of State: 1 female 50s- St. Clair County: 1 female 90sEarlier this week, Gov. JB Pritzker said the state is rolling out 12 mobile testing teams in Illinois, which will be prepared to visit meat factories, nursing homes and homeless shelters.The mobile testing sites will offer drive-through and walk-up testing free of charge to any Illinois resident.The sites will be in South Chicago, Rock Island, Cicero, Brighton Park, Springfield and East St. LouisGov. Pritzker recently testified before a House of Representatives committee on the response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling for a national mask mandate and stronger national testing.