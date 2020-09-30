Illinois COVID-19: IL releases Halloween guidelines as state reports 1,362 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois released Halloween guidelines Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Anyone participating in trick-or-treating should maintain social distance and wear proper face coverings; consider leaving individual candies spaced apart outside; trick-or-treat only with household members and wash hands before eating candy, the state said.An alternative to traditional trick-or-treating is to set up in a large parking lot or other outdoor setting with tables with individually wrapped candy, where participants with a parent/guardian can parade past while still keeping 6-feet of distance and wearing a face covering. It's suggested to offer reserved time slots to limit everyone showing up at once.Halloween haunted houses currently are not allowed.Gatherings of more than 50 people or 50% or more of a building's maximum occupancy are prohibited.Cloth face coverings and social distancing should be enforced and hand sanitizer should be used at pumpkin patches and orchards.Hayrides should not exceed 50% capacity with parties spaced at least 6 feet apart and face coverings should be worn.The state also encouraged older Illinoisans to get flu shots.Gov. JB Pritzker was expected to speak at noon Wednesday.Illinois public health officials announced 1,362 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths Tuesday.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 291,001 with 8,637 deaths, the IDPH reported.As of Monday night, 1,535 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 363 patients in the ICU and 151 on ventilators.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 45,624 specimens for a total of 5,566,276. The seven-day positivity rate from September 22 - September 28 is 3.6%.The reported deaths include:-Bond County: 1 male 70s-Clark County: 1 female 90s-Clinton County: 1 male 80s-Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-DuPage County: 1 female 90s-Jasper County: 1 male 70s-Madison County: 4 females 90s-Marion County: 1 male 80s-Moultrie County: 1 male 70s-Peoria County: 1 female 80s-Rock Island County: 1 female 70s-Whiteside County; 1 male 70s-Will County: 1 male 100+-Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s-Winnebago County: 2 males 70s