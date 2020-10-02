Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 2,206 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 2,206 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 additional deaths Friday.The number of deaths is the most single-day deaths since June 24, when 63 people died.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 297,646 with 8,743 deaths, the IDPH reported.As of Thursday night, 1,678 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 373 patients in the ICU and 162 on ventilators.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 72,691 specimens for a total of 5,763,128. The seven-day positivity rate from Sept. 25 - Oct. 1 is 3.4%, which is the lowest the seven-day average positivity rate has been since July 24.The reported deaths include:- Bond County: 1 female 80s- Bureau County: 1 male 70s- Champaign County: 1 female 90s- Christian County: 1 male 60s- Coles County: 1 female 70s- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- DuPage County: 1 male 60s- Fayette County: 1 male 90s- Kane County: 1 male 80s- Kankakee County: 1 male 90s- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s- Lawrence County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s- Livingston County: 1 female 60s- Macoupin County: 1 female 70s- Madison County: 1 male 70s- Monroe County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Peoria County: 1 female 40s- Randolph County: 1 male 80s- Richland County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s- Sangamon County: 1 male 50s- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Stephenson County: 1 male 60s- Warren County: 1 female 90s- White County: 1 male 50s- Will County: 1 male 60s- Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Woodford County: 1 male 80sA judge on Thursday rejected an effort by parents to, saying the Illinois High School Association is within its rights to delay sports for safety reasons.Chicago-based United Airlines announced it willstarting Thursday.