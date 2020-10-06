coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,617 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 1,617 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 additional deaths Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 305,011 with 8,836 deaths, the IDPH reported.

As of Monday night, 1,673 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 384 patients in the ICU and 159 on ventilators.

Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 49,513 specimens for a total of 5,974,469. The seven-day positivity rate from Sept. 29 - Oct. 5 is at 3.4%.

The reported deaths include:
-Boone County: 1 female 90s
- Bureau County: 1 male 80s
-Clinton County: 1 female 70s
-Coles County: 2 males 70s
-Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
-DeKalb County: 1 male 80s

-DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s
-Grundy County: 1 male 60s
-Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s
-Logan County: 1 female 80s
-Marion County: 1 male 70s
- Monroe County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
-Pike County: 1 female 90s
-Richland County: 1 male 80s

-Schuyler County: 1 female 60s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
-Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
-Will County: 1 female 70s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

Meanwhile, a Catholic high school in Arlington Heights is going remote because of COVID-19 infections.

Saint Viator will be entirely remote for the next two weeks, something the school says they've always been prepared to do.

School administrators said additional positive COVID cases over the weekend drove that decision. They aren't saying whether students, staff or both are infected.

Saint Viator hopes to return to in-person learning on October 19.
