Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 4,245 new coronavirus cases, with 22 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 4,245 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, along with 22 additional deaths.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 344,048, with 9,214 deaths, the IDPH reported. Over the last seven days, the state has seen almost 25,000 new cases.The number of new cases reported Friday was the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began. On Sept. 4, 5,358 new cases were reported, which came from multiple days due to a testing backlog.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 79,296 specimens for a total of 6,775,553. The seven-day positivity rate from October 11 - October 17 is 5.3%.Saturday was the first time in more than three months that the positivity rate has been above 5%.Cases are rising all over the state, with several Chicago-area counties seeing surges. In the last 10 days Will County's test positivity rate rose more than a point and a half; in McHenry County it rose two points, and in Kane County it rose nearly three.Will County is now at "orange warning level" for COVID-19 activity.Thirty three other counties are also at warning level, including Adams, Alexander, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Lee, Macon, McDonough, McHenry, Mercer, Monroe, Pike, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Stephenson, Union, Vermilion, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside and Winnebago.A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with gatherings in people's homes, weddings and funerals, bars and clubs, university and college parties as well as college sports teams, family gatherings, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools and cases among the community at large, especially people in their 20s.Public health officials are observing businesses blatantly disregarding mitigation measures, people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings.As of Saturday night, 2,012 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 408 patients in the ICU and 157 on ventilators.Hospitalizations are up 20% since the beginning of October, according to analysis of the state's public health data.Chicago Public Schools released a plan Friday to bring thousands of students back to school in the next few months.The deaths reported Sunday include:-Adams County: 1 male 90s-Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s-Kane County: 1 male 70s-Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s-Macoupin County: 1 female 70s-Peoria County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-Pike County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+-St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s-Tazewell County: 1 male 90s-Warren County: 1 male 80s-Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s