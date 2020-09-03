Illinois COVID-19: 1,360 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths reported

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker's Sept. 2 COVID-19 update

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 1,360 new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with 25 new deaths.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 240,003 with 8,115 deaths.The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from August 27-September 2 stands at 4.4%, down from 4.5 % the previous day.Within the past 24 hours, the state has processed 40,795 tests for a total of 4,160,668. Health officials said that a data processing issue is responsible for the lower number of tests reported.As of Wednesday night, 1,620 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 360 patients in the ICU and 144 patients on ventilators.The new deaths reported Thursday include:-Alexander County: 1 male 60s- Coles County: 1 male 80s- Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s- Edgar County: 1 female 80s- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s- Kendall County: 1 male 50s- Lake County: 1 female 70s- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s- Macon County: 1 female 70s- Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s- Montgomery County: 1 male 60s- Peoria County: 1 male 90s- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s- St. Clair County: 1 male 50sNine of Illinois' 11 regions have seen the positivity rate increase in the last two weeks."Counties large and small, urban and rural are seeing rising numbers," said Dr. Nicholas Soulakis, of Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine.Pritzker said Region 4, the Metro East area outside St. Louis, has not made progress in turning things around."These are not decisions that I make lightly, nor would I impose if there wasn't evidence of increasing spread of the virus," Governor Pritzker said.That region's positivity rate has only gone up more and is now at 9.6%. That's why on Wednesday, bars and restaurants stopped indoor service. The stricter rules also include an 11 p.m. curfew on outdoor dining.With Labor Day Weekend coming, Pritzker and health officials urged Illinoisans not to let their guard down.For many people, holidays are made for get-togethers with family and friends. This year, COVID-19 is complicating plans for celebrating the end of summer.The governor urged caution about Labor Day gatherings, especially large ones where there is lots of eating and drinking and loud talking."And we know that much of the spread that's occurring in Illinois is actually happening in these settings," Pritzker said. "They're not public settings, they're often private settings. And people often let down their guard thinking, well, I'm at home, or I'm at someone's home that I know."The governor also warned that if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases, he will not hesitate to re-impose restrictions as he did on the Metro East area.At his press conference Wednesday afternoon, Pritzker said he and faith leaders would hold a virtual memorial service for those who have died from COVID-19. The service would take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m.