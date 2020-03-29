coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus IL: 89 detainees at Cook County Jail have contracted COVID-19, sheriff's office says

COOK COUNTY, Il (WLS) -- Dozens of detainees at the Cook County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus, the county's sheriff announced Saturday.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office reported that 89 detainees at the jail have COVID-19, and they're awaiting results for 92 others.

Nine detainees have tested negative, the office said Saturday.

Meanwhile, 12 employees at the sheriff's office have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Gov. JB Pritzker issued an executive order that will keep new inmates from being admitted to state prisons, aside from some limited exceptions.

The Illinois Department of Corrections is reporting that 10 employees and 11 incarcerated individuals have tested positive for coronavirus, as of Saturday night.

The agency is still awaiting lab results for 86 individuals.

There are now just under 3,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 47 deaths.

Illinois health officials announced Saturday that the virus has spread to 43 counties, with Carroll, Fayette, and Macon counties now reporting cases.
