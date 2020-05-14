Coronavirus

'Unlikely' mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19 will affect many children, Lurie Children's pediatrician says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An alert is expected to go out to doctors Thursday, regarding a mysterious illness that's affecting children who have previously had COVID-19.

There are confirmed cases in Illinois.

RELATED: Coronavirus in kids: CDC to alert doctors to symptoms of rare syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

Dr. Craig Garfield, a pediatrician from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely to talk about the illness.

"I think we're very early in; in no way, I think, is this going to affect many, many children," he said.

RELATED: Illinois coronavirus: Suburban boy, 6, battles mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Sara Garcia's 6-year-old son is hospitalized for a mysterious illness that mimics symptoms of Kawasaki's Disease and appears to be linked to COVID-19.



Parents should monitor their children for fever, stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea, but they should also be reaching out to their pediatricians and continuing any other medical care their children might need.

"We're ready to take care of your children," Garfield said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagostreetervillechildren's healthchildrencoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Crime down 30% in April
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
McConnell hits Democrats' 'totally unserious' coronavirus relief bill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker warns areas defying stay-at-home order
Wisconsin bars, restaurants packed after safer-at-home order thrown out
Willie Wilson voices support for 100 churches to reopen Sunday in defiance of stay-at-home order
WATCH: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page
Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan
Lightfoot reveals what Chicago needs to do to enter next phase of reopening
The dos and don'ts of buying and wearing a face mask
Show More
Baking company starts online movement to share positive messages on sweets
Mistake gives woman only $15 in stimulus money
Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son dies
Moms rip caution tape from playground, police say
ABC 7 Connecting Communities
More TOP STORIES News