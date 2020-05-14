'Unlikely' mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19 will affect many children, Lurie Children's pediatrician says

There are confirmed cases in Illinois.
RELATED: Coronavirus in kids: CDC to alert doctors to symptoms of rare syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Dr. Craig Garfield, a pediatrician from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely to talk about the illness.
"I think we're very early in; in no way, I think, is this going to affect many, many children," he said.
RELATED: Illinois coronavirus: Suburban boy, 6, battles mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19
Parents should monitor their children for fever, stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea, but they should also be reaching out to their pediatricians and continuing any other medical care their children might need.
"We're ready to take care of your children," Garfield said.