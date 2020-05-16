Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Las Vegas airport provides PPE vending machines for passengers

By Brekke Fletcher
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Running out of PPE products? If you're in Las Vegas and planning to fly, the airport could provide a very clean and sanitized getaway.

On Thursday, McCarran International Airport announced on Twitter that they had installed new vending machines loaded with personal protective equipment, reported CNN.

According to McCarran Airport spokesperson Christine Crews, "The whole world is going through behavioral modification and learning new habits, so it's not unthinkable that someone could show up at the airport and not have the new necessities that are part of travel."

There are three vending machines available to passengers, two on either side of the Terminal 1 ticketing area and another near the Terminal 3 TSA checkpoint, she told CNN Travel in an interview after the tweet was sent.

"I do believe we are the first in the nation to have these vending machines," says Crews.

COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

The white vending machines look much like a snack machine -- but with more prized items inside.

They have six rows of PPE products. The top of the machine reads "Clean & Safe Travels," and you retrieve your purchase at the bottom by pushing in a door labeled "PPE."

Inside the machines, there are a few hand sanitizer options, alcohol wipes, a four-pack of disposable gloves and a selection of masks.

The hand sanitizers cost from $4.25 to $6.50. A 10-pack of wipes is $5.25. The four-pack of gloves is $4.50. A cloth reusable mask (in adult and child sizes) is $14.50. And the KN95 disposable mask is $8.25.

"That's as it's stocked now. There could be rotating stock based on what's available," said Crews. She went on to say, "this might be the first one you see, but I'm confident it won't be the last."

California-based Prepango is the owner and operator of the vending machines.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnevadaface maskcoronavirusu.s. & worldcoronavirus tips
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
'Steady decrease' in coronavirus cases at Cook County Jail, officials say
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 92K, over 4K deaths
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 92K, over 4K deaths
DuPage River search for missing woman with autism resumes
'Steady decrease' in coronavirus cases at Cook County Jail, officials say
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show,' dies at 86
Debate: More stimulus checks or wait and see?
Two Amazon trucks crash on I-94, sending packages everywhere
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 92,457 COVID-19 cases
Aurora nurse expresses regret for bar visit without mask
Wisconsin pub defies carry-out only order
Giants' Baker turns himself in to police on armed robbery charges
113-year-old Spanish woman overcomes coronavirus infection
More TOP STORIES News