Coronavirus

New York doctor documents a day in the fight against coronavirus

Dr. Erik Blutinger, an emergency medicine physician at Mount Sinai Queens in New York City, shared a video in which he documented a day in the fight against coronavirus.
By Emily Sowa & Johanna Trupp
QUEENS, N.Y. -- Dr. Erik Blutinger, an emergency medicine physician at Mount Sinai Queens in his first year out of training, shared a video diary in which he gave a glimpse of conditions behind the scenes on the front line in the battle against COVID-19.

Blutinger begins the diary as he sits in his car before starting his shift, describing the high level of anxiety about going into work.

"I'm a little bit anxious going into work. I don't really know what today will be like," said Blutinger. "Every day is like a jack-in-the-box."

MORE: Mother of 5 who beat coronavirus gets viral sendoff from NYC hospital staff
EMBED More News Videos

Doctors and nurses gave an incredible send-off to a New York woman who spent 15 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19.


He then gives viewers a glimpse inside an emergency department crowded with patients.

"There are so many people in the hallways that are all COVID-19 positive," said Blutinger. "I am seeing young patients, old patients. Patients of all ages who are just incredibly sick."

Blutinger then tours two tents set up outside the hospital that are for patients when the emergency room reaches capacity.

"There's a lot of dark, difficult cases being handled right now," said Blutinger.

On a lighter note, he explains how the hospital plays 'Here Comes The Sun' by The Beatles on a loudspeaker whenever a COVID-19 positive patient is discharged.

"And I think on my drive home - like I do every night - what more I could be doing to fight this crisis, and what cures are possibly out there," said Blutinger. "And what next study is going to come out that will give us more of a direction in fighting this awful enemy."

MORE: 99-year-old World War II veteran beats coronavirus, thanks health care workers
EMBED More News Videos

Albert Chambers, a 99-year-old World War II veteran, is thanking the doctors and nurses who stood by his side as he battled and beat COVID-19 at Tickhill Road Hospital in Doncaster, England.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicoriginalscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News