Hobbies & Interests

Rockettes provide virtual dance performance during COVID-19 pandemic

By Heather Harkins
NEW YORK CITY -- The Rockettes put on a dance from the iconic Christmas Spectacular show for audiences to enjoy away from Radio City Music Hall during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a show of unity, strength and support, a group of the dancers performed their famous "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers" number while staying home and respecting social distancing guidelines.

It's a fun and uplifting example of what the Rockettes are known for, even though they can't physically be together during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Rockettes are also offering weekly fitness and dance classes every Tuesday and Thursday at noon on their official Instagram page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsnew york citymanhattanhealthrockettesstay home storiesnew york cityradio citycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicstaying healthycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois surpasses goal of 10K COVID-19 tests in 1 day
Are Illinois counties providing property tax relief during the pandemic?
Live: Mayor Lightfoot discusses COVID-19 emergency measures approved by Chicago City Council
What to know about Illinois' 39,658 COVID-19 cases
U of C nurses protest 'unsafe work conditions' amid COVID-19 crisis
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
Show More
Coffee shops adapt to contactless pickups
Chicago Outfit consigliere Marco 'the Mover' D'Amico dead at age 84
Businesses worry they won't survive extended stay-home order
Amtrak replaces Hiawatha trains with busses
Trump signs bill with nearly $500B more in COVID-19 aid
More TOP STORIES News