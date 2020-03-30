Coronavirus

New Orleans, Detroit & other smaller cities ripe for coronavirus acceleration, Dr. Fauci says

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci says smaller U.S. cities that don't yet have large numbers of COVID-19 cases are ripe for the acceleration that occurred in New York City.

The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert told ABC's "Good Morning America" the "dynamics of the outbreak" of the coronavirus in New Orleans and Detroit show signs that "they're going to take off."

He's also concerned about smaller cities across the country.

"There are a number of smaller cities that are sort of percolating along, couple hundred cases, the slope doesn't look like it's going up," Fauci said. "What we've learned from painful experience with this outbreak is that it goes along almost on a straight line, then a little acceleration, acceleration, then it goes way up."

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Fauci says that "very consistent pattern" is the same as what's occurred in New York, Italy, France, Germany and Spain.

"We're going to have all of these little mini outbreaks throughout various cities in our country," he said.

Asked about how long the Trump administration's recommended social distancing guidelines might be in effect, Fauci says, "I think April might do it...but we kept an open mind when we presented it to the president."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldgood morning america
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News