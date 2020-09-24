coronavirus illinois

Jewel-Osco offering at-home COVID-19 test kits in Chicago area

Saliva tests return results in about 72 hours after lab receives them, Jewel says
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Jewel-Osco is offering at-home COVID-19 test kits in the Chicago area.

ITASCA, Ill. (WLS) -- Osco Drug is now offering at-home COVID-19 test kits at select stores in the Chicago area.

The saliva tests, in partnership with Phosphorus Diagnostics, typically return results in 72 hours or less from the time the lab receives the test, Jewel-Osco said.

RELATED: Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

Customers who are interested visit scheduletest.com to complete a short medical questionnaire and request the test. Then an Osco Drug pharmacist authenticates the information, reviews and orders the test. The customer is contacted for payment and notified when the test kit is ready for pick-up or has shipped to the address provided.

Patients showing symptoms should not pick up their own test, Jewel said.

RELATED: COVID-19 rapid test by Abbott Labs receives emergency FDA approval, claims results in 15 minutes
The customer completes the sample collection and sends it to the lab; he or she will receive the results by email or text.

Test kits are $139.99 out-of-pocket, the grocery store said. Jewel-Osco is currently unable to bill insurance for the test.

More information can be found at jewelosco.com/pharmacy.
