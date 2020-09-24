Jewel-Osco offering at-home COVID-19 test kits in Chicago area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6392469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Abbott Labs just won emergency FDA approval for a rapid COVID-19 test they say is 97% accurate and can give you results in 15 minutes.

ITASCA, Ill. (WLS) -- Osco Drug is now offering at-home COVID-19 test kits at select stores in the Chicago area.The saliva tests, in partnership with Phosphorus Diagnostics, typically return results in 72 hours or less from the time the lab receives the test, Jewel-Osco said.Customers who are interested visitto complete a short medical questionnaire and request the test. Then an Osco Drug pharmacist authenticates the information, reviews and orders the test. The customer is contacted for payment and notified when the test kit is ready for pick-up or has shipped to the address provided.Patients showing symptoms should not pick up their own test, Jewel said.The customer completes the sample collection and sends it to the lab; he or she will receive the results by email or text.Test kits are $139.99 out-of-pocket, the grocery store said. Jewel-Osco is currently unable to bill insurance for the test.More information can be found at