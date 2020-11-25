COVID-19 vaccine alternative? Arizona biotech company works to create nasal spray as another option to coronavirus shot

PHOENIX -- As scientists around the world race to find a cure for COVID-19 and develop a vaccine, a group of scientists have come together in Arizona to quietly move toward coming up with another treatment. This one is a nasal spray.They're hopeful human clinical trials could begin as early as next May,What if a simple nasal spray could stop COVID-19 in its tracks? That is the slogan behind Sotira -- a newly formed biotech company based out of Arizona.The company was created by a group of scientists, friends who are now working round the clock, to come up with what they hope will be an alternative to a potential COVID-19 vaccine."The beauty of this treatment is it's not a vaccine -- doesn't have the same level of complexity of a vaccine; it can be mass-produced, can be mass produced cheaply, can be distributed to the world in a non-refrigerated state," Sotira CEO James Keating said.It breaks down in the tiniest of molecules called nanomolecules.To put it simply, a sequence of molecules Sotira has developed, called KEPTIDES would prevent COVID-19 from binding with your cells and taking over your body.It's an idea these neuroscientists say is showing a lot of promise in lab tests so far."If you have some idea, just go for it; run after it as long as you get the success," Dr. Avik Poy with Sotira said.This success is what is motivating this group of friends, who believes what they've discovered could help treat many other illnesses, like blood disorders, inflammation and pain."We are very hopeful that by spring of 2021 we will be entering phase one human clinical trials; that is our goal," said Dr. Gunnar Gottschalk, with Sotira.KEPTIDE COVID is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.