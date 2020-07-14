HHS Secretary optimistic that COVID-19 vaccine could be available by fall, visits Rush University Medical Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Secretary of Health and Human Services visited Chicago Tuesday to see how doctors and nurses in the city have handled the COVID-19 crisis.Secretary Alex Azar said he was optimistic that a vaccine for the virus could be available as soon as this fall.He also addressed concerns about recent surges in other states, and downplayed concerns about politics and COVID-19.At the peak of the pandemic, Rush University Medical Center handled 1,500 in-patient COVID-19 cases.Azar said he was impressed by some of the innovations that he learned were used there."They took the IV monitors and put them out in the hallway with long IV tubes, and that way they could monitor patients without having to pop in and out of the rooms all the time changing protective equipment and exposing themselves to risk," he said.Azar said the federal government's push for a vaccine is accelerating, and he is optimistic one could be available in just a few months."We now did an additional contract. We now have four contracts with vaccine manufacturers. We could be looking at tens of millions, even 100 million doses of vaccine, this fall, and many hundreds of millions of doses by early next year," Azar said.He said the recent surge in cases in southern states was not so much the result of reopening too soon, but on the bad behavior of people."Texas was open six to seven weeks before the outbreak really began," he said. "It seems to be much more correlated to behaviors of individuals within the context of being open."Azar expressed concerns that people have put off seeing their doctor for routine health care or screenings like colonoscopies, a procedure which he noted is down 90% in the Chicago area."You could get reconnected to health care you need to get the care that you need, right now it's time to get back to that," he said.