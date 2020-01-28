Coronavirus: How it spreads

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Simply put, a virus is an organism that carries genetic information, causing infection and sometimes disease. It needs a host, like a person or animal, to survive.Viruses you may have heard of include Influenza, West Nile Virus, Zika Virus and most recently, Coronavirus.SYMPTOMS TYPICALLY INCLUDE:- Fever- Aches- Chills- Fatigue- Coughing- Sneezing- HeadacheYou can get a virus in a variety of ways: through touch, the exchange of bodily fluid, from contaminated food and water or from infected insects or animals.HOW YOU CAN STAY SAFE:- Wash your hands frequently- Cover your mouth or nose when you sneeze or cough- Stay away from infected people- If applicable, get vaccinated