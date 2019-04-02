Crime & Safety

SC student killed after mistaking car for Uber died of 'multiple sharp force injuries', coroner says

EMBED <>More Videos

Father of slain SC student with NJ ties: 'I can't tell you how painful this is.' Christie Ileto has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 31, 2019.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Clarendon County Coroner has revealed the cause of death of a University of South Carolina student with ties to New Jersey.

Officials say 21-year-old Samantha Josephson died of "multiple sharp force injuries." She was found dead by hunters in a field Saturday 70 miles outside of Columbia, one day after she disappeared.

RELATED: Father of SC student murdered after mistaking car for Uber: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'

Police say Josephson was kidnapped and killed after she got into the wrong car thinking it was her Uber on Friday.



Nathaniel David Rowland, 24, is charged with kidnapping and murder in Josephson's death. After Josephson got into his car, he attacked her, causing numerous wounds to her head, neck, face, upper body, leg and foot with a sharp object, according to arrest warrants.

Josephson grew up in Robbinsville, New Jersey.

"I can't tell you how painful this is," Samantha's father, Seymour Josephson, told a crowd on Sunday night. "Samantha was by herself; she had absolutely no chance."

RELATED: College student who got into the wrong car was kidnapped and killed, suspect arrested
EMBED More News Videos

Student from New Jersey was murdered in South Carolina, suspect arrested. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 10pm on March 30, 2019.



Seymour warned the students at Sunday's vigil to never travel alone.

"She absolutely had no chance in this, but if there's someone else in the car, there's actually a chance," he said.

Samantha's boyfriend and friends shared stories of the political science major who was bound for Drexel University's Thomas R. Kline School of Law.

"The last words she said to me over FaceTime on Thursday was that I was her person, and that she loved me, and that she could truly be herself around me," her boyfriend said.

Samantha's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3 in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetysouth carolinanew jerseycrimemurdernew jersey newswoman killedu.s. & worlduberbody found
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Father of slain SC student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Police: Student from NJ was murdered in SC, suspect arrested
University confirms death of missing student from New Jersey
TOP STORIES
2 women killed, man wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting
Voters to decide between Lightfoot, Preckwinkle in historic Chicago mayoral election
Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police identify suspect
Chaos erupts, 19 people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Boy, 15, reported missing from Logan Square
Teacher fired over topless selfie plans lawsuit
30 years of changes on the Illinois Tollway
Show More
Girl, 17, shot on swing in Humboldt Park
Boy, 15, reported missing from Logan Square
Woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
Mom killed in front of her kids while helping disabled man
Boy, 6, suffers fatal heart attack taking team photo
More TOP STORIES News