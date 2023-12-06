McDonald's announces opening of CosMc's spin-off restaurant in Bolingbrook, shares menu details

McDonald's new secretive spin-off restaurant, CosMc's, appears to be close to opening in Bolingbrook.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- McDonald's has finally revealed more details about their secretive spin-off restaurant, CosMc's.

The company announced Wednesday that the first test location will open in the Chicago suburbs by the end of the month.

The announcement comes after months of speculation on what the company has been cooking up.

The location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, will open on Friday. It will be the first of 10 pilot CosMc's locations, with the others planned to open in Texas in 2024.

The restaurant will focus on unique beverages along with a small selection of food items, the company said.

The eccentric menu include items like popping boba drinks, churro frappes, s'mores cold brews, fruity energy boost drinks in flavor varieties including cherry, blueberry, pear and blackberry, and more.

The restaurant will also include some McDonald's classic that patrons would come to expect, such as egg McMuffins and the McFlurry.