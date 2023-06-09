Naperville police warn elderly residents of reported jewelry thefts outside grocery stores

One of the incidents took place outside the Naperville Fresh Market. Two others were reported outside Costco and H Mart, police said.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville police are asking residents to be cautious after receiving reports of elderly people having jewelry stolen outside grocery stores recently.

Police said suspects reportedly engaged the victims in conversation while putting low-cost jewelry on their wrists or necks. At the same time, the suspects stole valuable jewelry from the victims, according to police.

Police have received three reports that took place in the afternoon hours of May 30 and June 3 and 6 at the Route 59 Costco, Ogden Avenue H Mart and 75th Street Fresh Market.

Police asked residents to be cautious of strangers, and report suspicious activity to 911.