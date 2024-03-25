Norridge police investigate smash-and-grab robbery at jewelry store in Harlem Irving Plaza | VIDEO

A smash-and-grab robbery Sunday at a jewelry store in the Harlem Irving Plaza shopping mall in Norridge was caught on video.

NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating a smash and grab theft Sunday evening at a jewelry store in a shopping mall in the north suburbs.

The theft happened around 4:30 p.m. at Zevar Jewelers inside the Harlem and Irving Mall, Norridge police said.

The mall is also known as the Harlem Irving Plaza, or the "HIP."

Three men smashed the glass display cases at the jewelry store and stole items. They got away with an unknown amount of watches and jewelry, police said.

Shoppers paused in shock to record a smash and grab. Video shows the display cases being smashed.

The offenders fled the area in a dark grey sedan, police said.

The Norridge Police Department continues to investigate. They have asked anyone with additional video or information about the robbery to give them a call at (708) 453-4770.

No further information was immediately available.