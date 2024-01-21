Burglar smashes display cases at Dunning jewelry store in swift break-in, video shows

A burglar smashed display cases at the Adam's Jewelry Center store early Saturday in Dunning, and it was caught on surveillance video.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Northwest Side jewelry store was broken into early Saturday, Chicago police said. The crime was caught on surveillance video.

The burglary took place just after 1 a.m. Saturday at Adam's Jewelry Center in the 3200 block of North Harlem Avenue in the Dunning neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The suspect broke through the front door of the business before going directly to the display cases, smashing through them with a hammer before getting away with tens of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry.

"I think he was ready," said Wioletta Anikiej, Vice President at Adam's Jewelry Center. "He knows about the entire store."

You give your whole heart, and someone stole your stuff. It's very heartbreaking. Wioletta Anikiej, store owner

The robbery happened within seconds. The seemingly calculated crime left shattered glass throughout the floor and the store owners' decades of hard work reduced to broken dreams within seconds.

"His first idea was straight to the watches," Anikiej said. "He's been in this store, definitely."

Security video showed a masked suspect break into the business. He also seen rushing to and smashing through several display cases and loading up a black bag with expensive watches.

"We try and work so hard here, right? Seven days a week," Anikiej said. "You give your whole heart, and someone stole your stuff. It's very heartbreaking."

The burglar left the store the same way he came in.

Police arrived to the scene roughly 30 minutes after the robbery.

The display cases were left empty following the most recent break-in, and the owners said similar incidents have happened before.

"It's hard to say why people are doing this," Anikiej said. "We just questioned ourselves all day, and it's not our first time we've gotten robbed. For the last six years, that's already four times, so we just start asking ourselves should we continue this business."

After he exited back through the front door, police said the suspect ran north. Area 5 detectives continue to for him.

No further information was immediately available.