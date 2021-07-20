shopping

Costco to keep special senior shopping hours at all US stores

EMBED <>More Videos

Costco to keep special senior shopping hours at all US stores

Costco will keep its special shopping hours for seniors over age 60.

The warehouse chain made the announcement Monday, two weeks after it initially said it would end the special shopping hour at the end of July.

The company said stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico would be open to that group from 9 am to 10 am on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Costco's special hours are also for healthcare workers, first responders, and people with disabilities or compromised immune systems.

Special shopping hours are starting to fade away, with Trader Joe's recently cutting them at most of its stores.

Walmart and Target still have special shopping hours listed on their websites.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingbusinesscostcoretailu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOPPING
One of a kind high tops by Chicago artists auctioned for fundraiser
'Sundays on State' draws locals, tourists to revived Loop
Man stabbed on CTA bus near North and Clybourn: CPD
First 'Sundays on State' event kicks off
TOP STORIES
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: 'Best day ever' | LIVE
Getaway driver in Hadiya Pendleton murder to be sentenced
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot expected to give COVID update
Woman stabbed, critically injured on West Side CTA platform
IL college boards suggest schools require COVID shot
Chicago Catholic schools returning to 'near normal' operations
Teen driver charged in fatal Hickory Hills crash, killing 4
Show More
Man released from Guantanamo after nearly 20 years without charges
2 critically injured after car crashes into NW Side restaurant
4 shot in Homan Square
Teen charged in Chicago shooting of boy, 2: CPD
Chicago Weather: Sunny, hot Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News