CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people canceled vacations in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now wonder if they can book a trip for 2021.
Nadonna Goldman with R&N Travel and Tours said that this is the year to use a travel agent.
"Some may be surprised to know that a travel agent's services normally not charged to you directly," Goldman said. "Our commissions are generally built in by the vendors and suppliers that we are booking with for you."
RELATED: What COVID-19 'vaccine passports' mean for your summer vacation
Goldman said travel agents are aware of cancelations policies before people book their trips and can help them navigate the process of canceling their vacation if necessary.
Travel agents can also help you navigate the ever-changing policies in states and cities.
If people are looking to book an international trip, Goldman reminds people the CDC is changing its guidelines for international travel. People must test negative for COVID-19 before flying. If people are going abroad, they need to be sure they can get tested during the trip.
Is it possible to book a vacation right now? Experts share what you need to know
VACATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More