vacation

Is it possible to book a vacation right now? Experts share what you need to know

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people canceled vacations in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now wonder if they can book a trip for 2021.

Nadonna Goldman with R&N Travel and Tours said that this is the year to use a travel agent.

"Some may be surprised to know that a travel agent's services normally not charged to you directly," Goldman said. "Our commissions are generally built in by the vendors and suppliers that we are booking with for you."

RELATED: What COVID-19 'vaccine passports' mean for your summer vacation

Goldman said travel agents are aware of cancelations policies before people book their trips and can help them navigate the process of canceling their vacation if necessary.

Travel agents can also help you navigate the ever-changing policies in states and cities.

If people are looking to book an international trip, Goldman reminds people the CDC is changing its guidelines for international travel. People must test negative for COVID-19 before flying. If people are going abroad, they need to be sure they can get tested during the trip.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelvacationair traveltravel tipsholiday travelcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VACATION
SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Timeshare Termination Team - get rid of your timeshare
SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Timeshare Termination Team can help get rid of your timeshare today!
'Travel shaming' becoming new online trend amid pandemic
Holiday travelers hit the road despite pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL enters new phase of COVID-19 vaccination Monday
Boy arrested after Near West Side carjacking
Up to 1 ft. of snow expected in some areas in coming days
COVID in US: 40% of Americans live in areas running out of ICU space
24 shot, 5 fatally in weekend gun violence
Chicago Scholars accepting applications for 2026 graduation class
Family mourns loss of girl, 12, killed in Garfield Ridge head-on crash
Show More
Some CPS parents push for more in-person learning
Inauguration sows doubt among QAnon conspiracy theorists
Ways to stretch your stimulus dollars
Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
Our Chicago: Illinois moves to Phase 1B of vaccination plan
More TOP STORIES News