Travel Alert: Don't fall for fake vacation rental, booking sites

BBB says now is the time to stay alert for vacation scammers

Don't Fall for fake vacation and phony travel agencies when planning your spring or summer trips with these quick tips from the Better Busines Bureau.

Don't let spring break and vacation scammers ruin your well-deserved trip.

With spring break and summer travel coming, the Better Business Bureau says now is the time to stay alert for scammers.

The agency says be on the lookout for fake vacation rentals and third-party booking sites. This is also the time of year that phony travel agencies can also pretend to offer deep discounts on vacations.

BBB Tips

Make sure to get all your trip details in writing before making a final payment.

Try to pay with a credit card so you can dispute fraudulent charges later.

Keep a copy of cancellation and refund policies.

Avoid deals that sound too good to be true.

Be wary if you "win" a free trip without entering a contest or sweepstakes.