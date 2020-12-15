Health & Fitness

1st Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago to be administered at Loretto Hospital Tuesday

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer in Chicago are set to be administered at Loretto Hospital Tuesday morning.

The hospital was chosen because of the care it has provided communities hardest hit by the virus.

Late Monday night, Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted photos of the vaccine's arrival in the city. Those doses will be distribute to Chicago's 34 hospitals, including Loretto in the Austin neighborhood, where the COVID-19 death rate is more than 60 percent higher than the citywide average.

CHICAGOLAN VACCINE GUIDE: See COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans for your area

Officials said the first shots in Illinois will be given to healthcare workers.

Loretto will be first hospital in the city at 10:30 a.m. to begin inoculating its staff. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke about the historic roll-out on MSNBC Monday night.

"We see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we're not out of the tunnel yet," Lightfoot said.

5 top questions about Pfizer's coronavirus shot, answered
EMBED More News Videos

The I-Team has answers to five top questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and this next phase in fighting the pandemic.



Because of the Pfizer vaccine's ultra-cold storage requirement and limited time between thawing and injection, hospitals have carefully crafted rollout plans... intended to prevent waste and any disruptions in patient care.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: What are the side effects? Who will get it first? Here's what we know

You have to think about the potential for those side effects, so maybe you wouldn't take everybody on your COVID floor and do them all at that same time," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoaustinvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Will a COVID vaccine prevent you from infecting others?
1st COVID vaccines arrive in Illinois
Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Vaccine arrival delayed at suburban hospital
Murder suspect escapes from prisoner van in Gary
5 top questions about Pfizer's COVID vaccine, answered
Man seen on video shooting rife on Metra platform turns self in
Show More
Teen boy stabbed during fight on CTA train platform in the Loop
How Illinois is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Popeyes adds chocolate beignets to its menu
Fill a Heart 4 Kids non-profit helping children in need during holiday season
Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost
More TOP STORIES News