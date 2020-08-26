Palos Park police warn of scammers pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers

PALOS PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in south suburban Palos Park have issued a warning about scammers pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers.
Police said the scammers may ask for personal information, such as social security numbers or payment for tracing information. A real contact tracer would never do that.
Police said they are targeting the elderly and the sick.
Police said that a contact tracer may ask:
For verification of your date of birth, address, and any other phone numbers you may have; and
-If you have tested positive for COVID-19 they may ask for the date and location of where you were tested.
A contact tracer will never ask for:
-Your Social Security number, financial account information or personal details unrelated to your potential exposure to someone with COVID-19;
-Personal information through text message or website link;
-Photographs or videos of any kind;
-Passwords; or
-Any form of payment.
