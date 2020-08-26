Palos Park police warn of scammers pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers

PALOS PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in south suburban Palos Park have issued a warning about scammers pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers.Police said the scammers may ask for personal information, such as social security numbers or payment for tracing information. A real contact tracer would never do that.Police said they are targeting the elderly and the sick.Police said that a contact tracer may ask:For verification of your date of birth, address, and any other phone numbers you may have; and-If you have tested positive for COVID-19 they may ask for the date and location of where you were tested.A contact tracer will never ask for:-Your Social Security number, financial account information or personal details unrelated to your potential exposure to someone with COVID-19;-Personal information through text message or website link;-Photographs or videos of any kind;-Passwords; or-Any form of payment.