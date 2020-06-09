coronavirus illinois

New COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites open in Lansing and Richton Park Walmart parking lots

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
New Covid-19 testing sites will open Friday in the parking lots of two south suburban Walmart stores.

The drive-thru facilities are located at 22401 Central Avenue in Richton Park, as well as 17625 Torrence Ave., in Lansing.

They're available to anyone who meets C-D-C and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, according to a release.

That includes first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.

Trained medical volunteers will be on hand as people use a self-administered nasal swab test from their vehicles, the release said.

The sites are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

The test site is now available for walk-ups. Appointments must be made through eTrueNorth's online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing.
