Holistic healing business opens during COVID-19 pandemic and achieves success

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Holistic healing business treats vaccine, post-COVID-19, anxiety

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Last summer, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, an acupuncture business opened in the West Loop.

Moon Rabbit Acupuncture provides holistic healing to patients across the area -- many are being treated for pandemic anxiety as well as vaccine and post-COVID-19 relief.


"Acupuncture is a part of the practice of traditional Chinese medicine, which has been around for 3000 plus years, so acupuncture involves the insertion of sterile needles into acupuncture points along meridians in the body," said Gudrun Snyder, founder of Moon Rabbit Acupuncture.

The clinic offers services ranging from acupuncture, to reiki massage, Gua Sha and cupping.
