Spas prep for 15-minute facials, shaves as city eases restrictions on mask use

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6631524" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Indoor capacity limits will be raised to 40% for certain businesses.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spa services have adapted during the pandemic.The city will be easing more restrictions, including allowing facials and shaves for 15 minutes without a mask, starting Thursday."We can do a consultation before the service, but once that door closes the clock is ticking," said Daniel Mendez, spa director at Sir Spa.At Sir Spa in Andersonville, the Mendez said the estheticians are adapting treatments to adhere to the new rules."The restrictions are changing in every industry," Mendez said."It keeps me tuned to the television and tuned to the news to when it's going to change, and when it's not going to change," said Bettye Odom, from Bettye O Day Spa.At Bettye O Day Spa in Hyde Park a typical facial would take 45 minutes but now the spa owner is looks at ways to offer effective skin treatment within the City rules."I'm happy they said we can do facials because people really need it now," Odum said.The new relaxed rules announced Monday for Chicago also include expanding indoor capacity and hours for bars and restaurants.