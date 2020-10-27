New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants include indoor dining ban

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7399685" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago restaurant owner Jeff Lawler says he hopes patrons will take the new guidelines seriously.

New COVID-19 mitigations for Chicago and suburban Cook County

Bars:

Restaurants

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A citywide ban on indoor dining is among the new COVID-19 mitigation restrictions that will be imposed on Chicago this week.Officials said the virus is spreading in Chicago at the same rate as it was last March - and that's just one troubling trend prompting this rollback.Gov. JB Pritzker said the mitigations were triggered in Chicago by seven straight days of hospital admission increases and eight consecutive days of rising test positivity. In Chicago, the number of non-ICU patients is up 72% since late September and the number of those in ICU is up 56% since October 1."The resurgence of COVID-19 infections and deaths across Illinois has begun," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Dept. of Public Health. "If I haven't made it clear, we are in that second wave that we have been alluding to for months."The new measures last a minimum of 14 days and take effect on Friday. They include the same restrictions on indoor bar and restaurant service that were imposed on suburban Cook County earlier in the week.Chicago restaurant owners had been bracing for the announcement, and hope patrons will follow the new guidelines."Will this be a two-week shutdown? Will this be a two-month shutdown? What's it gonna be? No one knows," said Jeff Lawler, owner of Geja's Cafe in Lincoln Park. "I hope that everybody really starts doing their part to hunker down, wear their mask, wash their hands."The Illinois Dept. of Public Health said it will continue to track metrics in Chicago and if the numbers come down, the restrictions can be eased."My hope is that a month from now, we'll be in a better place, but that's not the way the numbers are headed now," said Dr. Allison Arwady, director of the Chicago Dept. Of Public Health.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to the governor's action in a written statement, se: "Communication is the key to navigating through this crisis. We will continue our efforts to engage with the Governor and his team to better understand their metrics so that we can forge targeted solutions to address the public health challenges here in Chicago and across the state. The Governor and I are aligned that we need residents to mask-up and follow the City and State's health guidance in order to reverse these recent troubling trends, but we must remain in lockstep when it comes to the rollout of new restrictions. Even amid the pandemic, I urge residents to continue to find ways to support our small businesses and their local communities."In response to Lightfoot, a spokesperson for Gov. Pritzker said: "Unfortunately, the virus doesn't make exceptions, and it would be ill-advised to make exceptions to the rules we put in place as the best mitigations to stop the spread. As the CDC has noted, bars and restaurants are major places of transmission risk. We'll continue to provide support to businesses that are hard hit through our $630 million in grants."In a written statement, the Illinois Restaurant Association said it will fight the indoor dining ban: "The IRA is actively fighting to keep restaurants across Illinois open for indoor service. We are also exploring all possible legal remedies. Furthermore, we are fiercely advocating for enhanced financial relief for restaurants at the local, state, and federal levels."Meanwhile, the same restrictions will go into place for suburban Cook County, Illinois Health Region 10, on Wednesday due to rising cases in the area. The restrictions include the same ban on indoor service for restaurants and bars.Additional restrictions on Lake and McHenry counties are expected to be announced on Wednesday. If that happens, the entire Chicagoland area will be operating under stricter COVID-19 mitigation restrictions."Starting Wednesday, six of our 11 Restore Illinois regions will be operating under our resurgence mitigation framework," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "There seems to be a COVID storm on the rise and we have to get prepared."-No indoor service-All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.-All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside-No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)-Tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-No dancing or standing indoors-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-No indoor dining or bar service-All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.-Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity-No party buses-Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable