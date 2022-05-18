COVID Update: IL reports 5,763 new cases, 11 deaths

Doctors urge focus on COVID and chronic diseases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,763 new COVID cases and 11 deaths Wednesday.There have been at least 3,237,287 total COVID cases as of Wednesday, including at least 33,735 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As of Tuesday night, 1,083 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 102 patients were in the ICU, and 33 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH said 21% of ICU beds are available.IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 47.1 per 100,000 people.A total of 22,172,693 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 64.69% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 13,975.