COVID Update: IL reports 4,692 new cases, 11 deaths

Doctors urge focus on COVID and chronic diseases

Angela Mitchell said she has never felt better, but, it took a long time for the 61-year-old to bounce back from COVID during the summer of 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,692 new COVID cases and 11 deaths Friday.There have been at least 3,249,534 total COVID cases as of Wednesday, including at least 33,761 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As of Thursday night, 1,060 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 116 patients were in the ICU, and 40 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 49.2 per 100,000 people.A total of 22,200,483 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 64.70% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 13,167.