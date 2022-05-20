COVID Update: IL reports 4,692 new cases, 11 deaths

There have been at least 3,249,534 total COVID cases as of Wednesday, including at least 33,761 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
As of Thursday night, 1,060 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 116 patients were in the ICU, and 40 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 49.2 per 100,000 people.
A total of 22,200,483 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 64.70% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 13,167.