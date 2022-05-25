COVID Update: IL reports 6,406 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 6,406 new COVID cases and 8 deaths Wednesday.
There have been at least 3,274,360 total COVID cases as of Wednesday, including at least 33,796 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
As of Monday night, 1,138 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 120 patients were in the ICU, and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 41.6 per 100,000 people.
A total of 22,270,391 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 64.76% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 13,957.
Chicago's top doctor expects the city will move from the "medium" risk level of community transmission to "high" by Friday.
Dr. Allison Arwady is urging people who are unvaccinated or with underlying conditions to avoid indoor gatherings.
She does not anticipate the return of mask mandates unless more people are hospitalized.
