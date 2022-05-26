COVID Update: IL reports 6,358 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 6,358 new COVID cases and two deaths Thursday.There have been at least 3,280,718 total COVID cases as of Wednesday, including at least 33,798 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 1,130 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 130 patients were in the ICU, and 32 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 21% of ICU beds are available.IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 40.2 per 100,000 people.A total of 22,293,645 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 64.78% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 15,443.Chicago's top doctor expects the city will move from the "medium" risk level of community transmission to "high" by Friday.Dr. Allison Arwady is urging people who are unvaccinated or with underlying conditions to avoid indoor gatherings.She does not anticipate the return of mask mandates unless more people are hospitalized.