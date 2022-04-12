coronavirus illinois

COVID-19 Update: Illinois reports 1,761 new cases, 11 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
COVID cases increasing in Chicago, but surge unlikely: Arwady

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,761 new COVID cases and 11 related deaths Tuesday.

Illinois public health officials note that "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."


There have been at least 3,084,904 total COVID cases, including at least 33,478 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

SEE ALSO | Paxlovid COVID pill supply is high, but demand is low, Chicago area clinics say

IDPH public data no longer shows the test positivity rate or COVID testing numbers. More information on the decision is expected to come during a conference call Tuesday afternoon.

IDPH data shows Illinois has a case rate of 13.7 per 100,000 people across the state, with 26% of ICU beds available. The seven-day average for hospital admissions is 34.


SEE ALSO | Long COVID symptoms plague sufferers, but new studies could lead to treatments and relief

A total of 21,581,107 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday , and 64.53% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,632.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous, related report.
