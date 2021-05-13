coronavirus deaths

Lakota chief, Vietnam veteran who died of COVID-19 mourned in Schaumburg

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Lakota chief who died of COVID-19 mourned in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A Vietnam veteran and Native American was remembered Wednesday night in northwest suburban Schaumburg. His death is the latest reminder that the battle against COVID-19 is not over.

Smoke rising from the ashes of a memorial fire is making way for Angel Salas.

"That's to open up the passageway for him, for our communication to the creator to help him with that next journey, wherever he is going," said Joe Podlasek, a friend of Salas and CEO of Trickster Cultural Center.

The centuries-old tradition is a Native American rite of passage, a method of mourning.

"We offer prayer, we offer tobacco, we offer different elements," Podlasek said. "It's just about celebrating his life like we would if we were sitting there with him."

Angel Salas - a chief in the Lakota tribe, a Vietnam army veteran, and a father of nine children - lived a life worth celebrating.

"He was my teacher, my father, my everything," said Michael Salas, his son.

More than a year into the pandemic, Salas contracted COVID-19. After a month-long stay in the hospital, the patriarch insisted it was time.

"By hook or crook my father was going to come home to die. That's what he wanted," Michael Salas said.

"I never knew this much pain existed," said Gabriel Salas, his son.

This fire started burning after Salas passed and will burn for four days around the clock representing Salas' journey to the afterlife, part of a Native American tradition his family says Salas so proudly embodied.

"He was not afraid of crossing over and whatever that journey takes him to now," his son said. "Sometimes I think COVID was the ticket that got him home, not what killed him, what got him home."

And according to tradition, Angel Salas will be welcomed home at sunset Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessschaumburgcoronavirus deathsnative americancoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 pandemicveterancovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Why Colin Powell was at higher risk for a breakthrough COVID case
Colin Powell Middle School students, staff reflect on his legacy
CFD firefighter dies from COVID-19: 'last thing any of us saw coming'
Lake Station teen dies suddenly after months-long COVID battle
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News