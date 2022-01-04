Pennsylvania elementary school aide dies from COVID-19 complications

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11421782" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Many schools in the Delaware Valley closed due to winter weather, but others are being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania school district is mourning the loss of one of its employees who died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend.Brittany Lauderback, 33, was a teacher's aide at Colonial Elementary School in Plymouth Township.Superintendent Dr. Michael Christian says he learned of her death Sunday afternoon and immediately decided to cancel classes Monday as staff and students cope with this tragic loss."She was just always full of energy, loved her job, loved working with kids," said Christian.Lauderback's husband, Matt, says she was a loving wife and dog mom. The couple had started a podcast during the pandemic called "Saved By the Credits.""Why does my voice sound different? It's because I tested positive for COVID yesterday," she had told her audience on TikTok last week.Matt, who spoke with Action News over the phone, says she battled the virus for about a week and had spent time in the emergency room. She passed away on January 2, 2022."She had great relationships with our students and was really adored by all," said Christian.Lauderback worked with 4th and 5th graders at the elementary school. The superintendent says when in-person classes resume Tuesday, there will be grief counselors available for students.Montgomery County is averaging over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day and part of the district is experiencing high community transmission.Christian says 93% of the district's more than 700 employees are fully vaccinated."It really helps for everybody to participate and cooperate with our mitigation efforts, which does include masking in Colonial School District," he said.Reeling from the loss of his wife, Matt told Action News, "Brittany was always a star in front of an audience and she deserves to be recognized for the vibrant, beautiful, fun-loving person she was. The Lauderback and Woodruff families thank you all for the outstanding support in this difficult time. She will always be Part of My World."Matt says "Part of Your World" was his wife's favorite song.The district's Parent Teacher Organization board says it is planning a permanent tribute for Lauderback in the school.