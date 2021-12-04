Gary, Calumet City mayors test positive for COVID

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago-area mayors have tested positive for COVID this week.
Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones tested positive Friday. He is also a State Representative.
A city spokesperson said Mayor Jones is fully vaccinated and is feeling good as he quarantines at home.
He is the second local mayor recovering from the virus after the mayor of Gary, Indiana revealed his COVID diagnosis on Wednesday.
