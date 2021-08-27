holiday travel

Time to book holiday travel is now, despite COVID-19 pandemic, expert says

Scott's Cheap Flights book titled 'Take More Vacations' out now
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Time to book holiday travel is now, expert says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's back-to-school season, but experts say now is the time for families to start planning their winter and holiday travel plans.

Scott Keyes from "Scott's Cheap Flights" joined ABC 7 Chicago Friday to talk more about it.

You find the best deals if you book two seasons in advance, similarly to how off-season clothes are on sale, he said.

Despite the ongoing COVID pandemic, Keyes said it's still a good idea to book in advance because airlines have eliminated most change fees.

Keyes published a book earlier this year, titled "Take More Vacations," which can be found on various sites online.
