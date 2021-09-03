coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 30,319 new cases, 178 deaths over past week

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CTU continues call for more COVID-19 safety protocols

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 30,319 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 178 related deaths in just a week Friday.

There have been 1,538,324 total COVID cases, including 24,067 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county


The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 27-Sept. 2 is at 5.4%.

Since last Friday, laboratories have reported testing 609,585 specimens for a total of 29,177,890 since the pandemic began.

26 IL schools report COVID-19 outbreaks; 546 have 'potential exposures'

As of Thursday night, 2,286 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 551 patients were in the ICU and 302 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



More than 78% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 61% are fully vaccinated

A total of 14,005,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 26,431. Since last Friday, 185,014 vaccines were administered.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Chicago Cubs' David Ross, Jed Hoyer test positive for COVID
Do not use ivermectin for COVID, doctors and pharmacists warn
26 Illinois schools report COVID outbreaks
IL reports 4,224 COVID cases, 51 deaths
TOP STORIES
Chase Bank employee stabbed in River North branch dies
Chicago man arrested in connection to fatal road rage shooting
'Bridge from absolute poverty': Federal unemployment benefits to end
Chicago Cubs' David Ross, Jed Hoyer test positive for COVID
Video captures driver going wrong way on I-55 in Burr Ridge
CPD lieutenant allegedly shoved flashlight into suspect's backside
ISIS soldier pleads guilty in murder of journalist from Evanston
Show More
Ex-prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery case indicted for misconduct
Admire Chicago's tallest buildings for National Skyscraper Day
Kennedy, Edens IB lanes reopen after shooting investigation
5 shot, 1 fatally, in separate Old Town shootings
Chicago Weather: Scattered PM showers Friday
More TOP STORIES News