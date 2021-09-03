Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 30,319 new cases, 178 deaths over past week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 30,319 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 178 related deaths in just a week Friday.There have been 1,538,324 total COVID cases, including 24,067 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 27-Sept. 2 is at 5.4%.Since last Friday, laboratories have reported testing 609,585 specimens for a total of 29,177,890 since the pandemic began.As of Thursday night, 2,286 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 551 patients were in the ICU and 302 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.More than 78% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 61% are fully vaccinatedA total of 14,005,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 26,431. Since last Friday, 185,014 vaccines were administered.