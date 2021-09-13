coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,691 cases, 4 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago aldermen want vaccine mandate for public indoor spaces

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,691 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths Monday.

There have been 1,573,538 total COVID cases, including 24,367 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county


The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 7-13 is at 5.0%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 52,958 specimens for a total of 30,011,596 since the pandemic began.

Chicago area parents concerned over COVID-19 cases push for remote learning option in schools

As of Sunday night, 2,247 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 554 patients were in the ICU and 341 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 14,208,557 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,102. On Sunday, 14,863 vaccines were administered.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Chicago area parents push for remote learning option in schools
Waukegan parents seek remote learning option amid school COVID cases
Our Chicago: Boosters, variants and COVID-19 in kids
Chicago aldermen want vaccine mandate for public indoor spaces
TOP STORIES
Man turned away from 43 hospitals packed with COVID patients dies
60 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
New task force aims to crack down on organized retail crimes
Chicago area parents push for remote learning option in schools
Teen, off-duty firefighter among 5 hurt, 1 dead in South Side shooting
Woman records close encounter with gator while paddleboarding
High school coach leaves lasting legacy in community
Show More
Woman charged with fatal shooting of 12-year-old son in South Chicago
Dog owners show support for woman confronted by cop while walking dog
Raiders excited for 1st opener in Las Vegas with fans
Aurora man, 59, killed in hit-and-run, police search for vehicle
Chicago Weather: Variably cloudy, stray storm possible Monday
More TOP STORIES News