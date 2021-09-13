Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,691 cases, 4 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,691 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths Monday.There have been 1,573,538 total COVID cases, including 24,367 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 7-13 is at 5.0%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 52,958 specimens for a total of 30,011,596 since the pandemic began.As of Sunday night, 2,247 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 554 patients were in the ICU and 341 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 14,208,557 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,102. On Sunday, 14,863 vaccines were administered.