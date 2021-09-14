Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,660 cases, 40 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 4,660 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 40 related deaths Tuesday.There have been 1,578,198 total COVID cases, including 24,407 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 7-13 is at 4.9%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 87,750 specimens for a total of 30,099,346 since the pandemic began.As of Monday night, 2,263 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 547 patients were in the ICU and 314 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 14,218,536 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,802. On Monday, 17,207 vaccines were administered.