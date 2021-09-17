coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,601 cases, 54 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,601 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 54 related deaths Friday.

There have been 1,590,342 total COVID cases, including 24,546 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 10-16 is at 4.4%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 87,441 specimens for a total of 30,395,751 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 2,092 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 275 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 14,284,288 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,292. On Thursday, 21,372 vaccines were administered.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said Friday it had administered more than 10,000 vaccines in homes.

To make an appointment for in-home vaccination, call (312) 746-4835 or register at www.chicago.gov/city/en/sites/covid19-vaccine/home/in-home-vaccination-program.html.

