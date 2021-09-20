coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,198 cases, 16 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Some doctors say 3rd booster shot not yet necessary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,198 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16 related deaths Monday.

There have been 1,598,757 total COVID cases, including 24,639 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 13-19 is at 4.1%.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 67,681 specimens for a total of 30,720,108 since the pandemic began.

Pfizer says COVID vaccine safe, effective for kids ages 5 to 11

As of Sunday night, 1,905 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 463 patients were in the ICU and 265 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 14,340,302 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,853. On Saturday, 21,436 vaccines were administered.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 3,601 COVID cases, 54 deaths
IL reports 4,349 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Few likely to qualify for medical exemption for COVID vaccine: doctors
IL reports 1,691 COVID cases, 4 deaths
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot proposes 2022 budget
Authorities swarm Laundrie family home in Gabby Petito case
Woman tells GMA she picked up Brian Laundrie as hitchhiker
Pfizer says COVID vaccine safe, effective for kids 5-11
Anthony 'AJ' Johnson, 'Friday' actor and comedian, has died
Family of man killed by CPD want to know why deadly force was used
Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines
Show More
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion law case in December
56 shot, 9 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Expectant mom on life support survives COVID with pregnancy intact
Chicago Weather: Muggy with a few showers Monday
Harvest Moon to rise tonight, 2 nights before equinox
More TOP STORIES News