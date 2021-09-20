Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,198 cases, 16 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,198 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16 related deaths Monday.There have been 1,598,757 total COVID cases, including 24,639 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 13-19 is at 4.1%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 67,681 specimens for a total of 30,720,108 since the pandemic began.As of Sunday night, 1,905 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 463 patients were in the ICU and 265 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 14,340,302 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,853. On Saturday, 21,436 vaccines were administered.