Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,505 cases, 44 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,505 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 44 related deaths Thursday.There have been 1,608,825 total COVID cases, including 24,743 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 16-22 is at 3.8%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 129,871 specimens for a total of 31,042,524 since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 2,008 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 493 patients were in the ICU and 240 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 14,395,359 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 18,920. On Wednesday 17,551 vaccines were administered.