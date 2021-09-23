coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,505 cases, 44 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

What does Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster data mean?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,505 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 44 related deaths Thursday.

There have been 1,608,825 total COVID cases, including 24,743 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 16-22 is at 3.8%.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 129,871 specimens for a total of 31,042,524 since the pandemic began.

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine after 2 months results in 94% protection, company says

As of Wednesday night, 2,008 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 493 patients were in the ICU and 240 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 14,395,359 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 18,920. On Wednesday 17,551 vaccines were administered.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 3,561 COVID cases, 39 deaths
McHenry mom shares story after nearly dying of COVID while pregnant
IL reports 3,002 COVID cases, 232 deaths
Chicago cites 5 businesses for mask mandate violations
TOP STORIES
Student reeling after 2 classmates killed; threats made against school
No sign of Brian Laundrie as search enters day 5
City wants 77% of eligible residents to start vaccines by end of 2021
Social media post with BB gun prompts lockdown at Waukegan HS: police
Chicago White Sox clinch AL Central title, second straight playoff ...
'Mama, I got shot:' KY community reeling after teen killed at bus stop
Driver killed after car crashes into semi, catches fire: ISP
Show More
Lawsuit filed in explosion death of 3 at Starved Rock State Park
Family of 8 makes mariachi great!
Boppy newborn lounger pillows recalled after 8 infant deaths
'Unacceptable': IN teacher cuts student's hair without permission
Chicago Weather: Chilly, breezy Thursday
More TOP STORIES News