Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,587 new cases, 13 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,587 new COVID cases and 13 related deaths Thursday.There have been at least 3,110,229 total COVID cases, including at least 33,559 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 578 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 77 patients were in the ICU, and 28 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 23% of ICU beds in the state are available.IDPH reports the seven-day average case rate in the state is at 20.4 cases per 100,000.A total of 21,739,984 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 64.60% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 17,949.