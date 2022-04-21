coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,587 new cases, 13 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Local doctor weighs in on mask mandate changes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,587 new COVID cases and 13 related deaths Thursday.

There have been at least 3,110,229 total COVID cases, including at least 33,559 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

SEE ALSO | Metra, Chicago CTA mask mandate, more lifted after Gov. Pritzker amends requirement

As of Wednesday night, 578 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 77 patients were in the ICU, and 28 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 23% of ICU beds in the state are available.

SEE ALSO | Long COVID symptoms plague sufferers, but new studies could lead to treatments and relief

IDPH reports the seven-day average case rate in the state is at 20.4 cases per 100,000.

A total of 21,739,984 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 64.60% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 17,949.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Illinois reports 3,931 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Illinois reports 2,471 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
Illinois reports 1,303 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths
StoryCorps, connectRN collaborate to tell nurses' pandemic stories
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist dies days after being struck by driver in West Loop
Handyman arrested in murder of NYC mom stabbed more than 55 times
Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote
Suburban HS student charged after drawing with bloody knife found
Teens killed: Gary woman admits helping hide gun used in 2 murders
CPS security guard faces new sex abuse charges involving 2nd student
'Stop! Stop!': Video shows semi nearly crash into OH school bus
Show More
State worker charged with DUI, reckless homicide in fatal crash
CPD searching for suspects in Ravenswood shooting: 'It's scary'
Willie Wilson gas giveaway locations named for 3rd event
Black Panthers Chairman Fred Hampton IL house gets landmark status
Chicago Weather: Sunny, much warmer Thursday
More TOP STORIES News