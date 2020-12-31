Coronavirus Illinois: Downstate county that includes Capitol, Springfield, plans to reopen indoor dining, defying governor

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A downstate county is planning to defy the state by allowing indoor dining at 25% capacity this Sunday, despite COVID-19-related deaths increasing.Sangamon County, which includes the Illinois State Capitol Springfield, said it's reached the metrics required to lift some restrictions.But Gov. JB Pritzker is firing back.In a statement Wednesday, his office said Region 3, which includes Sangamon County, "would not meet the metrics to move back to tier two today. And even if the region did, indoor dining is not allowed under tier two mitigation. It's time for local officials to step up and remember that being a leader doesn't mean making the easy choice, it means doing everything you can to protect the people who trust you to serve them."Much of the state has been prohibited from allowing indoor dining since the end of October, as COVID-19 cases and related deaths and hospitalizations surged throughout the state.Read the full statement from the governor's office: