'Really special': Longtime Lombard couple spends final days battling COVID together, holding hands

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban couple of 64 years recently died from COVID-19 complications.David and Sondra Zorn of Lombard were treated for COVID at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, and died earlier this month, after being put in the same room.Their daughter said it brings her comfort to know her parents spent their last days together -- even holding hands in their final moments."They knew they were together; my mom couldn't talk, but they knew they were together, and it just calmed my dad down because he was very upset at that time," Deanna Wilkins said. "It was really special because it was their first day together for their marriage and their last day on earth together."Wilkins said the hospital went above and beyond to make that special moment happen.The two died a few days apart, at 89 and 83.