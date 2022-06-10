COVID Update: IL reports 6,147 new cases, 12 deaths; Chicago area counties upgraded to 'high' risk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 6,147 new COVID cases and 12 deaths Friday as the risk of transmission was upgraded for several Chicago area counties.Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Lake (IL), Kane, Kendall and McHenry counties all are in the "high" risk for community transmission of COVID, according to the CDC.There have been at least 3,352,983 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,926 related deaths.As of Thursday night, 1,189 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 124 patients were in the ICU, and 27 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 20% of ICU beds are available.IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 38.1 per 100,000 people.A total of 22,485,224 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 65.03% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,813.