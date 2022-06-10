coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 6,147 new cases, 12 deaths; Chicago area counties upgraded to 'high' risk

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Moderna announces promising results of variant-specific vaccine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 6,147 new COVID cases and 12 deaths Friday as the risk of transmission was upgraded for several Chicago area counties.

Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Lake (IL), Kane, Kendall and McHenry counties all are in the "high" risk for community transmission of COVID, according to the CDC.

There have been at least 3,352,983 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,926 related deaths.

RELATED | Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID-19 as new variants emerge, data shows

As of Thursday night, 1,189 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 124 patients were in the ICU, and 27 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 20% of ICU beds are available.

IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 38.1 per 100,000 people.

A total of 22,485,224 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 65.03% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,813.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countywinnebago countyevanstonvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Illinois reports 4,294 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Moderna announces promising results of variant-specific vaccine
IL reports 4,861 new cases, 18 deaths
IL reports 4,131 new cases, zero deaths
TOP STORIES
Rapper FBG Cash killed, woman wounded on South Side, authorities say
Older couple bound, mouths taped shut in home robbery
Bike accident that killed toddler was 'preventable,' family says
Why Amy Schumer is getting linked to a national tampon shortage
Family offering $10k for information on missing U of C student
Britney Spears ties knot, but not without drama at the wedding
Family: Teen hazed by fraternity now blind, in wheelchair, can't talk
Show More
IL Marine among 5 killed in Osprey crash in California
Starbucks open bathroom policy may soon end
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for Jan 6 'attempted coup'
2 teens charged in Chatham paintball attack on former CPD Supt.
Chicago Weather: Stray showers, thunder Friday
More TOP STORIES News